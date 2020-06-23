Politics of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

NPP Primaries: I’m still waiting for elections to be held in Subin Constituency – JB Danquah

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Aspirant for Subin Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Joseph Boakye Danquah aka Osono Papa insists that as far as he is concerned no primary was held in the constituency last Saturday



He revealed that he is still waiting for elections to be held in the constituency after his opponent and incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Eugene Antwi allegedly held an illegal poll in the constituency to declare himself a winner





“As far as I’m concerned, there has not been any elections at Subin therefore I know nothing about the said result you are talking about. I know there has not been no elections at Subin. What I know is that, in Ghana it is the Electoral Commission which supervises elections but in the case of Subin, the electoral commission never went there hence there has not been any elections there”. He stated



J.B Danquah’s outburst comes after his opponent allegedly conducted the parliamentary elections when there was a court injunction preventing the election process in the constituency.





According to information gathered by MyNewsGH.com, some Constituency Executive of Subin sought a court injunction to stop the conduct of the polls over what they termed series of breaches.



However, Mr. J.B Danquah speaking to Nhyira FM in Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGH.com revealed that, his opponent Mr. Eugene Antwi connived with the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako to conduct the elections in the area.



The elections which begun at 12 pm Saturday was practically conducted by his opponent, claiming his investigations shows that officials who conducted the elections didn’t come from the EC but were collected from the Kumasi Abattoir and other places.



He also alleged that, the elections were held against a court order under the watch of the Regional Executives who should have known better.



“Currently I am waiting for my party NPP to come out and tell us if indeed they endorse what went on at Subin or not. If leadership say they endorse, then I will know what to do. But as I sit here, I know for sure that, the NPP as a party has not accepted the outcome of the elections at Subin”, he stated in confidence.

