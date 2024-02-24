NPP Primaries: I can’t forgive MPs I supported who betrayed me – Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has stated that he harbours resentment towards some colleagues who, in his view, turned their backs on him during his presidential bid.



According to him, the said MPs not only turned their backs on him but also insulted him at a point.



The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful asserted that he refuses to be treated with disrespect and disdain, particularly by individuals he has considered friends and allies.



“This year I will be 64 years so I will not allow anybody to treat me like I am trash, for that I am sorry, so let them do their own thing then we stay back.



“It is not every MP who didn’t vote for me that I am angry at, no, everybody has a choice,” he said in an interview on KSM Show on February 23, 2024.



While acknowledging that not every MP who did not vote for him is a source of his frustration, Agyapong emphasized that it is the individuals he had personally assisted in reaching parliament who have left him feeling bitter.



“But the very people who were my friends that I have helped to bring them to parliament, it is not about the betrayal but the bad things that they said about me, that is where I have a problem, so, who says I am not bitter, I’m bitter.



“I am bitter not because the vice president won, I’m bitter because the people that I have helped…if you are not going to vote for me no problem but the insults, I can't forgive them,” he added.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won the NPP flagbearer election held on November 4, 2023.



Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, secured the second position with 71,996 votes, representing 35.52% of the total valid votes.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto garnered 1,459 votes, whiles the fourth contender, Francis Addai-Nimoh got 781 votes.







