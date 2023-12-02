NPP Primaries: Former Bono East Minister, Kofi Amoakohene loses bid to lead Atebubu-Amantin

Politics of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Former Regional Minister for the Bono East Region, Kofi Amoakohene, has failed in his bid to lead the Atebubu-Amantin Constituency.



Kofi Amoakohene, who lost the 2020 parliamentary election and was seeking to lead the party again, had his hopes dashed.



He polled 330 votes but that as not enough as fiercest contender Bodoun Dimmie Issah Abu garnered 538 votes to emerge victorious.



One other contestant, Kwaku Tuah Osei had 19 votes.