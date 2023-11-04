NPP Primaries: Bawumia defeats Kennedy Agyapong in Upper West

Politics of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Upper West



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has beaten his closest contender, Kennedy Agyapong, in a landslide victory in the just-ended New Patriotic Party's Presidential Primaries on Saturday, November 4, 2023.



The Vice President polled 4,878 votes representing 78.49% of the total valid votes cast as against 1,084 votes garnered by the Assin Central Member of Parliament also representing 17.44% of the total valid votes cast.



Dr. Bawumia managed to beat Kennedy in all the 11 constituencies in the region.



Dr. Afriyie Akoto, the former Agricultural Minister managed to get 176 votes across the region representing 2.83% of the total valid votes cast.



Francis Addai-Nimo on his part, secured 77 votes representing 1.24% of the total valid votes cast.



The total valid votes cast amounted to 6, 215 with the total votes cast being 6, 275.



The total rejected votes across the 11 constituencies were 60 representing 0.96%.