NPP Primaries: Adwoa Safo meets supporters after casting vote at Dome Kwabenya polling station

General News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, made an appearance at the local polling station after casting her vote in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries, after which she engaged with some of the constituents who had gathered at the polling centre.



The MP was seen greeting and interacting with numerous constituents who had congregated at the polling venue.



Amongst the gathered supporters, some were chanting 'Adwoa Safo will come again' in Twi, demonstrating their vocal support for the MP.



Notably, Adwoa Safo broke the silence on her long absence in parliament in September, begged for forgiveness, and pleaded with them to support her bid to secure another term in parliament.



She acknowledged that her absence was unintentional and expressed deep remorse for any inconvenience it may have caused.



The New Patriotic Party, is organising its presidential primaries in 277 centres across the country.



The contest is between four aspirants, namely, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Kennedy Agyapong, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







WN/OGB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



