NPP Primaries: 1,840 delegates to vote in Dome Kwabenya

Politics of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: GNA

A total of 1,840 delegates are expected to vote in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency on Saturday as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) holds Parliamentary Primaries nationwide.



Osei Bonsu, Dome Kwabenya Constituency Chair, NPP, said all was set for the polls, following a meeting with the candidates, the Electoral Commission (EC), the police, and other stakeholders on Thursday afternoon.



“Preparations are about 99 percent complete. We have met the Electoral Commission, and the police in terms of security. We have given accreditation to all the delegates, and have told the candidates to advise their supporters to remain calm during the elections,” he told GNA.



The delegates, he said, comprised the council of elders, patrons, coordinators, and constituency executives.



Polls have been scheduled to open and close between 7 am and 2 pm on Saturday.



The NPP internal poll is a close contest between the incumbent, Ms Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, and Mr Mike Oquaye Jnr, who is making another attempt.



Candidate Ms Sheela Sakyi Oppong Adoma has also emerged as a third force.



“We will work with any of the three candidates who win the election on Saturday. We have advised everybody to comport themselves. After all, it is an internal election so we do not have to attack one another. The bigger agenda is to come together and break the eight,” he said.



Dome Kwabenya is the largest constituency in the country. In 2020, Ms Sarfo won the primaries with eight votes and went ahead to win the seat for her Party with some 75,000 votes in the national elections.



Mr Oquaye Jnr, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Free Zones Authority, recently outlined several developmental plans, including, enhancing education, health and safety of the constituents.



Madam Sheela Sakyi Oppong Adoma also organised a health screening recently ahead of the polls, pledging to fix deplorable roads and provide jobs for the youth in the constituency when elected.