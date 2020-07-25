Regional News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

NPP Prestea Huni-Valley organiser tours registration centers

A photo of the organiser at the registration centre

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Organiser in the Prestea Huni-Valley in the Western Region, Francis Abeiku Yankah has toured some registration centers in the on-going nationwide voters' registration exercise.



Speaking to this reporter after the phase four of the exercise, the NPP organiser disclosed that the tour was to afford him the opportunity to monitor the exercise and to appreciate its conduct and assess the progress so far.



He and his entourage visited centers at Dumasi, Kumsono, Dwabeng, Brakwa line, Yareyeya and Petepom.



Upon his arrival at Dumasi registration centre, the organiser immediately arranged for canopies to be used as shed and to provide comfort to eligible voters as they await to be registered.



At Kumsono, the organiser with the help of the security personnel on post foiled attempts by Togolese nationals to register as voters at the registration center.



The nine who did not possess any proof of eligibility were using Ghanaian names to outwit the system in order to get the voters' ID cards.



He seized four of the voters ID cards and challenged the rest five from registering.



The organiser expressed satisfaction at the level of commitment and passion of the party leadership at the registration centers towards the exercise.



He urged his agents and members of the party to attach seriousness to the exercise since it was a very important one.





