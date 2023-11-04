NPP Presidential Primaries: Watch how Nana Addo arrived at party HQ to cast his vote

General News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries, made an appearance at the party's headquarters in Accra to cast his vote.



The president's convoy, arriving at the headquarters, was accompanied by a team of security personnel.



On arrival, President Akufo-Addo warmly greeted and exchanged pleasantries with party supporters who had gathered at the headquarters.



He was received by the Chairman of the Presidential Primaries Committee, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye.



Following protocol, President Akufo-Addo then moved forward to engage in the voting process, directed by party officials overseeing the primaries.



The ongoing presidential primaries is taking place across the country, aiming to elect the party's flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.



Approximately 204,144 delegates are expected to cast their votes in these crucial elections that will determine the NPP's candidate for the upcoming national polls.



Know all the voting centres for the NPP primaries



Ashanti Region - Nhyiaeso



Ahafo Region- Asutifi South



Bono Region - Sunyani West



Bono East Region- Nkoranza South



Central Region - Cape Coast South



Eastern Region - New Juaben South



Greater Accra - Korle Klottey



North East Region- Nalerigu Gambaga



Northern Region - Tamale North



Oti Region - Krachie East



Volta Region - Ho West



Savanna Region - Salaga South



Upper East - Navrongo Central







