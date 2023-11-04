NPP Presidential Primaries: Watch how Bugri Naabu arrived to cast his vote

General News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, has cast his vote in the ongoing NPP presidential primaries.



The overlord of Mamprugu, Nayiri Mahami Sheriga II, was dressed in his traditional attire that embodies his chief status. He voted at the party's headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra.



Speaking with the media after his vote, he stated that he voted for Dr. Mahammudu Bawomia.



He explained that he chose Bawumia because, among the candidates, he has shown great competency and capabilities while serving as the vice president.



The elections are in a section at various constituencies as the party delegate looks to elect a new flagbearer as a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party in the 2024 general election.



The candidates who are bidding to lead the party include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bwumia, Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



NPP Presidential Primaries: Chief Bugri Naabu says Dr. Bawumia has his vote because he's competent to lead the party. #ElectionHQ pic.twitter.com/z1D4bfMGrF — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) November 4, 2023

