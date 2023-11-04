You are here: HomeNews2023 11 04Article 1874900

Regional News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

NPP Presidential Primaries: Voting yet to start in Pru East

Correspondence from Bono East Region

Voting in the ongoing presidential primary of the NPP is yet to begin in the Pru East Constituency of the Bono East Region.

As of 7:30 am, electoral officials were still arranging the venue for the commencement of voting.

A total of 530 delegates are expected to cast their ballot.

Meanwhile, there is heavy security presence at the Yeji Midwifery and Nursing Training College where the voting will take place.

