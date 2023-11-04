NPP Presidential Primaries: Voting smoothly ongoing in Bolga Central

Regional News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Upper East



The NPP Presidential Primaries are currently going smoothly in the Bolgatanga Central Constituency in the Upper East Region.



8135 delegates are expected to cast their votes across the region.



Voting commenced at 7:am. A good number of delegates had already turned up to exercise their franchise at the time.



The exercise was going on smoothly until the queue suddenly ceased moving as it was.



It was realized that they needed to separate the area coordinators and polling station executives to save the situation.



That was done, and the exercise has currently bounced back to normal.