NPP Presidential Primaries: Voting begins at Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency, delegates arrive in buses

Voting has begun in the Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency to elect the flagbearer of the party for the 2024 elections.



Delegates are being screened to detect any material that could mar the elections.



Already, delegates are not supposed to go into the inner perimeter where the voting is ongoing with mobile so they would not be tempted to take a picture of the ballot paper on which they voted.



Voting is going slow as the number of delegates is very small.



It is hoped that delegates from far places like Adiewoso, Nsuaem, Simpa, Benso, Esuoso, Bonsawire, and other communities are expected to be bused there to cast their vote.



Delegates arrive in buses



Delagates from farther communities in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency arrived in buses to cast their votes.



These buses were provided to transport the delegates who are far from the voting centre, the University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa.



As they arrive, they are queued, to ensure that one person votes after the other.



This is done to ensure the place is not overcrowded in order to have a smooth electoral process.



Meanwhile, voting started at 7:51am. One thousand, three hundred and six delegates 3re expected to vote in the presidential primaries in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency to elect the flagbearer of the NPP for the 2024 general elections.





