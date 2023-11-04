NPP Presidential Primaries: Voting begins at Mfantseman constituency

Regional News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Correspondence from Central Region



After delays of some materials at the voting centre, voting has begun at the Mfantseman constituency



Delegates are in queue waiting for their turn to cast their vote



The Police is also screening to ensure phones are taken from delegates to avoid taking pictures of the vote cast.



EC is set and fully prepared to ensure a smooth voting process.



A total of 1,163 delegates are expected to cast their ballots.



More than 250 police officials have been deployed to monitor the places.





