NPP Presidential Primaries: Delegates complain of sunny weather

Regional News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



NPP delegates in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency have expressed worry about the unavailability of tents at the voting centre in Tarkwa.



The delegates are at the mercy of the weather, as no tent was provided to provide shade.



This has made lots of the delegates angry, as they feel uncared for by the authorities of the party.



According to the delegates, they do not understand "why the authorities would allow us to stand in a hot sun like this, knowing very well that there are no canopies to provide shade for us."



Three rooms of canopies were provided for the EC officials at the open space, but there were no canopies for the delegates.



The delegates expressed fear should there be rainfall.



"We all know the pattern of rainfall in Tarkwa. It rains at 2pm all the time, so if the rain falls now, it will disrupt the whole process."