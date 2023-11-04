NPP Presidential Primaries: DCE for Daffiama-Bussie-Issa reveals he voted for Bawumia

Regional News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Hon. Nadi Imoro Sanda, the District Chief Executive for Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District in the Upper West Region, has disclosed that he voted for the Vice President, Dr. Mahmoud Bawumia, in the ongoing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Presidential Primaries.



According to him, he voted for him due to his competence to lead the party going into the 2024 general elections.



He indicated that he is a 'level-200' DCE of President Akufo-Addo's regime having been appointed for the second time running as the DCE of the district.



He made this revelation to journalists after casting his ballot in Saturday's NPP's Presidential Primaries in the DBI Constituency to elect the party's candidate for the 2024 general elections.



"I have voted. Well, normally they say your vote is a secret but I will not lie I have voted for Mahmoud Bawumia and I have been one of the leading advocates for Dr. Bawumia to lead us into 2024 (general elections) because of his competence," he disclosed.



He added that: "As you know, I'm the District Chief Executive for Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District Assembly. My name is Nadi Imoro Sanda and if you care to know, I'm a level-200 DCE. I was the DCE for the first regime of his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and also his second regime. I was so lucky to catch his eye once again and he having me as the District Chief Executive. That's why I say I'm a level-200 DCE."



On the elections, he described the process as one of the best internal party exercises that has been held in recent times.



According to him, despite recording some few hitches, the exercise has been largely peaceful and transparent.



The polls is being conducted in an incident-free atmosphere amid tight security at the voting centre.



377 delegates in the Constituency are expected to cast their ballot while a total of 6,640 delegates will be doing same.