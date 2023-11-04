NPP Presidential Primaries: Conduct of polls so far satisfactory - E/R NPP Secretary

Regional News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Correspondence from Eastern Region



Eastern Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, has expressed satisfactory at the conduct of the polling process in the region so far.



Voting which began around 7:30am has seen the exercise progress smoothly so far.



Mr. Osei Kifi Agyei said the Electoral Commission together with the police haven't experienced any challenges so far.



"It's been so peaceful from the other centers, the EC and the police have set up a system and everything is moving on as expected," he told journalists in an interview.



According to him, there were no issues concerning the albums from any constituency or camp as issues about the album were addressed at the national level before the voting day, adding that the region had no hands in such issues.



He added that aside from the Asene Manso Akroso (AMA) where the Commission was addressing issues of center swap, there were no issues regarding center swap in the other 32, voting centers across the Eastern Region.



