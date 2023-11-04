NPP Presidential Primaries: Bodi delegates demand for money before voting

Politics of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



Some angry delegates in the Bodi constituency in the Western North region are demanding money before casting their votes in the ongoing NPP presidential primaries.



The NPP delegates across the country are currently voting to elect their 2024 general election presidential candidate.



Four eligible party members, namely, vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai Nimo are competing for the presidential primaries.



The voting, which commenced at 7:00a.m is expected to come to a close at 2:00p.m.



In Bodi constituency, some delegates have refused to cast their votes due to money factor.



These delegates who spoke to our correspondent, accused the coordinators for the candidates over cheating.



"It is not fair for them to give us GHC100, it is not good at all, what do you want me to use GHC100 to do, I have heard Vote-buying allegations hit NPP Presidential Primaries, can I use this GHC100 to pay my children's school fees, I can't", an angry delegate alleged.



He added, "what they are doing is not good at all, if they don't want us to vote they should tell us".



"During the special delegates conference, we were told that some delegates got 200 old million Ghana cedis and others got 300 old million Ghana cedis and even Kennedy Agyapong gave some cars and when it comes to we the polling station executives then you want to give us GHC400. So we are not going to vote here in Bodi constituency", another angry delegate stated.



"They're cheating us here, during the special delegates conference some delegates were given 200 million old cedis and you want to give us GHC400, Dr. Bawumia should be careful because it is not fair at all", a delegate claimed.



The voting is still ongoing but these angry delegates are not ready to cast their votes until they get the money they are demanding.