NPP Presidential Election: Dr. Bawumia receives massive support from Guan, Buem and Nkwanta constituencies

Politics of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Source: Peace FM

Enthusiastic NPP delegates and party supporters came out in their numbers to welcome Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on day one of his tour of the Oti Region.



Fresh from his landslide victory in the NPP Super Delegates Conference, NPP stakeholders made up of polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, constituency executives and Council of Elders as well as party supporters in Buem, Guan and Nkawanta constituencies thronged in their numbers to welcome Dr. Bawumia as he resumed his interactions with delegates at the constituency level.



Massive endorsements for Bawumia



In Guan constituency where Dr. Bawumia commenced the tour, the Constituency Chairman, Daniel Kudjo Aidoo in the presence of party stakeholders of the constituency, announced their collective decision to support Dr. Bawumia to lead the NPP to next year's elections.



"What I'm coming to say here, is not from me, but from all of us," the Chairman said.



"I have had a meeting with the patrons, the council of elders all the coordinators and executives. What we are saying is that, we have resolved and we are all going to vote for Dr. Bawumia.



"What I am saying is it is not from me but from all of us. We are all human beings here and I cannot give the Vice President 100%. There may be some people who may spoil the vote; you cannot tell so I cannot give him 100%. But I can give him 99%", he added.



In Buem constituency, the Chairman, Arnold K. Agble, spoke on behalf of the constituency stakeholders and declared their support for Dr. Bawumia.



He also commended the Vice President for his dedication to public service and the NPP party.



"Dr. Bawumia is a real party man who has dedicated his entire life to public service," he stated.



He continued; "The road to the presidency requires is a challenging one. It requires one with a strong commitment to the people and deep understanding of issues facing people and the nation and the ability to take bold decisions to create a better future for all of us."



"It is on record that Dr. Bawumia is the most competent, humble, innovative, creative, affable and hardworking Vice President Ghana has ever hard since independence," the Guan constituency Chairman added.



The story was not different for Dr. Bawumia in Akan constituency with the Constituency Chairman, Larry Yaw Osei also announcing the constituency's decision to reward Dr. Bawumia for his hard work during the November 4th election.



The Vice President emerged winner of the recent NPP Super Delegates Congress in which 5 out of the 10 candidates contesting the NPP flagbearership were selected for the final congress in November.



He polled over two-thirds of the votes cast, leaving his closest contenders overwhelmingly trailing behind him.



The Vice President is widely tipped to be elected the NPP flagbearer for next year's election, following the irresistible support he enjoys at all levels of the party.