NPP Premier Ladies group donates to Tema West Constituency

Carlos Ahenkorah receives the products from the group

New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West Constituency, Carlos Ahenkorah says he is committed to retaining the seat for the party, as well as widening the gap in the upcoming elections in December.



Mr. Ahenkorah, who is the former Deputy Trader Minister, was speaking at a short ceremony in the constituency office when patrons of Premier Ladies, a wing within the party, donated security related items to augment ongoing efforts to improve security in the constituency.



The items donated include Eye Street Light-10 pcs, 2 eye Street Light-10pcs,Fan (USB small Fan)-48pcs,300W Flood Light.-4pcs,vHalogen Lamp -80pcs,v28W street light-3 pcs,12W street light- 2 pcs, Face Shield - 2000 pcs,24W Street Light-- 2 pcs.



The group also donated sanitizers and Covid-19 related items.



Mr. Ahenkorah said that the government has done well for the nearly four years that it has been in power, and appealed to the electorates to retain them in December.



“President Akufo-Addo and his team will continue to roll-out the needed policies that will improve lives and their communities.”



He said the commitment of government is to develop the human resource quality of this country.



A member of the group Nana Kyei Baffour said that they are motivated to work hard to ensure the party retains both the parliamentary and presidential seat.



He said they will do everything within their power to knock on doors, visit market to ensure the NPP is wins the December polls.



The presentation was witnessed by constituency executives and other party sympathizers.













