Regional News of Monday, 22 June 2020

NPP Polls: Takoradi MP charges party leadership to suspend anti-NPP members for another victory

Correspondence from Western Region



The re-elected parliamentary candidate for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Takoradi Constituency who is also the Western Regional Minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has charged his Constituency leadership to suspend any NPP member or executive who will try to work against their collective victory ahead of December 7 General Elections.



Mr. Darko-Mensah who is the incumbent MP for the area made this strong statement after he has been declared victor in the NPP's parliamentary primaries held on Saturday, June 20, 2020.



Addressing the charging atmosphere later after his victory, the Western Regional Minister thanked the delegates and all party faithful for reposing confidence in him and elected him for the fourth time as their parliamentary candidate.



"At this time, I want to give way to a celebration but I have to say a big thank you to deserving stakeholders. Thank you oh God for this beautiful victory. Thank you, delegates, thank you Party Leadership, thank you Team Kobby and thank you Family", he acknowledged.



He stressed that the victory was not for him alone but a victory for all NPP members in the Takoradi Constituency.



"As expected, victory has come.

It is a win and a victory for the New Patriotic Party in the Takoradi constituency", he said.



He reiterated that Takoradi NPP delegates always select the best candidate to lead them and he was not surprised that he has been selected.



"I have always maintained that the delegates of the Takoradi Constituency always choose the best candidate to lead them".



"I have been declared the Best by the delegates who have voted convincingly for Kobby", he added.



"It is a grassroot victory. It is a victory for the polling station executives. It is a victory for all Electoral Area Coordinators. It is a victory for Constituency Executives. It is a victory for the Western Region and Democracy. It is a victory for the NPP come 2020 December 7th", he excited.



He continued his excitement, "It has been an interesting contest beginning 4 year ago. In spite of all the drama, the delegates have spoken".



He, therefore seized the opportunity to urge all lovers of the NPP in Takoradi Constituency to rally behind him for another resounding victory for the party come December 7.



"A clear winner has emerged so all lovers of the NPP in the Takoradi Constituency must tow the beeline and ensure yet another resounding victory for the NPP come December 7th 2020", he said.



He also called for unity and called on all NPP members and other Constituents to join his victory train.



"I extend a unity hand to all persons willing and able to join the victory train and join the 2020 campaign", he pledged.



"There is no time to waste. The 2020 campaign has begun in full force from today 20th June 2020", he emphasized.



The lawmaker, however, charged NPP Constituency leadership in the area to be bold and suspend any NPP member or even Executive who will try to sabotage their collective December 7 victory.



"I will, however, urge the Constituency Leadership to be resolute and tough enough to suspend any NPP member or even executive who is perceived or seen to be working against our collective 2020 victory", he charged.



He concluded that "For in these COVID 19 times there is no time to waste. Deceit, bitterness sheer hatred and jealousy does not grow any organization. Let alone a great Political Party like the NPP. The stature of constituency should be reduced to mediocrity. Excellence at all times must be our watchword".



The NPP party conducted its parliamentary primaries on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in almost all the sitting Constituencies across the country.



In Western Region, the party held parliamentary primaries in seven constituencies out of the seventeen Constituencies.



The 7 Constituencies are; Ahanta West, Amenfi East, Effia, Kwesimintsim, Mpohor, Shama and Takoradi.



However, aspirants in Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Sekondi, Prestea Huni-Valley, Jomoro, Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira and Essikado-Ketan Constituencies respectively contested unopposed and were endorsed through popular acclamation on Saturday.



In the case of Takoradi, the primaries were held at 16 polling centres and was under heavy security presence.



Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah who became MP for the area on January 7, 2009, on the ticket of the NPP, is being challenged by a female Parliamentary Aspirant, Mrs. Edna Nyame in today's parliamentary primaries.



Mr. Darko-Mensah succeeded the late Gladys Asmah.



At the end of the keenly contested polls on Saturday, the Western Regional Minister, Hon. Darko-Mensah polled 341 votes representing 63.5 per cent to floor his main contender who has been contesting the Takoradi NPP Parliamentary seat for three times, Mrs. Janet Edna Nyame who also polled 196 votes representing 36.49 per cent.



In all, 537 delegates making up the electoral college, voted for the two aspirants that battled it out for the parliamentary vacancy in the area.



The election was conducted by officials of Electoral Commission in the area and was supervised by the Western Regional Executives of the party.



Takoradi Constituency has been the NPP stronghold since 1996.

