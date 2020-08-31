Politics of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

NPP Parliamentary candidate targets 80,000 votes in Anyaa Sowutuom constituency

Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi has vowed to win votes for Akufo-Addo

The New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency Dr. Dickson Adomako-Kissi has promised to deliver 80,000 votes for the NPP’s presidential candidate H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo.



The constituency, a strong hold of the ruling party saw the NPP poll 54,414 (69%.11) votes as against the NDC’s 23,811(30.34%) in the 2016 presidential race. The Parliamentary elections also recorded similar figures.



Speaking at the constituency’s campaign launch for Election 2020 at the Pentecost University Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi who replaces MP for the constituency Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey as the party’s parliamentary candidate is confident of an overwhelming victory for NPP in the December 7 polls.



“We are sure of delivering not less than 80,000 votes for the NPP, the parliamentary is a done deal but we have to secure more votes for our father H.E Akuffo Addo. The many developmental projects, NABCO, free SHS among other things are the reasons one must vote for Nana”.



Also present at the launch was the municipal chief executive Dr. Hon. Emmanuel Lamptey who believes the development under his watch as MCE is enough testimony to canvas for a landslide victory for Nana Akuffo Addo and Dr. Adomako Kissi.



“In 2016, our 69.11% was the highest percentage of victory for the NPP in the greater Accra Region and second to Dome-Kwabenya in terms number of votes. We are committed to maintaining our bragging right as the highest for the NPP and also increasing our votes from 54,414 to a minimum of 80,000".



"We have done enough to convince the electorates to continue to have confidence in this government by way of improving remarkably the road networks, the drainage system, sanitation, security, education among others”.



The Anya-Soutuom constituency recorded about 137,000 registered voters in the just ended voter registration exercise.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.