NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Why party suspended election in Akuapem South

General News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), announced on Thursday, January 25, 2024, that it has suspended the parliamentary primaries in the Akuapem South Constituency as a result of some concerns raised by the constituency executives and the regional executives of the party,



According to a report by dailyguidenetwork.com, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Akuapem South, Osei Bonsu Amoah, withdrew from the race, allegedly to pave the way for his personal aide, Eric Appeadu, to contest against Municipal Chief Executive Frank Aidoo.



Although the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), had earlier filed to contest after obtaining nominations, the incumbent MP's decision to re-enter the race led to the MCE's disqualification by the Elections Vetting Committee.



This move cleared the path for OB Amoah and his aide, along with other contenders, to vie for the seat.



In a turn of events, OB Amoah later withdrew from the race, leaving his contenders excluding the MCE.



However, confusion and agitation among supporters and delegates ensued, with some accusing the incumbent MP of manipulating the situation to prevent the MCE from contesting.



In response to the situation, the National Executive Committee of the NPP is convening to deliberate on Frank Aidoo's eligibility to participate in the upcoming parliamentary primary.



Speaking on behalf of the party, Constituency Chairman, Michael Ahwireng, affirmed preparations for the primary on January 27th, pending directives from the National Executives.



He emphasised the party's commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent election process.



“Akuapem South is ready for the elections. Election committee members have put all things in place. We are going to have our final meeting tomorrow morning with EC to let all aspirants know that the interest of the party is paramount and whether they like it or not the three candidates we are going to have one person elected. I want all of them to pledge to accept the outcome in good faith.



“It is not just this very year that clause has been in existence. 2016 that clause was there, 2020 that clause was there so 2024 election if it is not good, the national council will eliminate that portion but it has been there since 2016 so I cannot say it is not fair as I said we are under the national executives and regional executives,” he added.



On the withdrawal of OB Amoah, he said it was within his right, adding that the disqualification of the MCE was also grounded in law.



”I haven’t indicated anywhere that I am quitting politics. I am fully involved in politics. As we speak I am the chairman of the research committee of the party, I represent the party at IPAC, and I play different roles so quitting politics doesn’t come in at all except that I am not standing again. My withdrawal is for personal interest and national interest”, OB Amoah stated in the report.



NW/OGB