NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Watch as Old Tafo MP is hooted at by NPP supporters

Politics of Sunday, 28 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Another awkward moment was captured at the Old Tafo constituency during the New Patriotic Party’s just-ended parliamentary primaries.



In a video captured by GhanaWeb, delegates at Old Tafo were seen hooting at the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, with some chanting ‘Ye si sem,’ to wit, 'we are bringing change.'



The MP, who appeared unhappy but poised, was seen with some close supporters, as they accompanied him from the voting center.



On January 27, 2024, the NPP held parliamentary primaries nationwide to elect candidates for the upcoming 2024 general elections.



The election was held in areas where the party has sitting Members of Parliament and it saw a strong competition resulting in the defeat of numerous incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs), most of whom were seeking re-election.



In total, 28 incumbent MPs were unsuccessful in their bid to secure a nomination for the 2024 election, marking a significant turnover in parliamentary representation within the NPP.



Watch the video of the people hooting at the Old Tafo MP below:







VKB/AE