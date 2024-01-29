NPP Parliamentary Primaries: No winner was declared in Yendi - EC

Politics of Monday, 29 January 2024

The Electoral Commission (EC) has said that no winner was declared in the Yendi constituency in the just ended parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to the official who spoke to JoyNews on January 29, 2024, the electoral process was disrupted by a group of people, thereby rendering the process incomplete.



He explained that the EC officials at Yendi had finished sorting the ballot papers according to the candidates and began counting.



However, as they were doing that, a group of people rushed to the place and began tearing and burning the ballot papers.



“According to our officers, they had finished sorting, separated them according to the candidates and began counting. As they were doing that, a group of people rushed to the place and began destroying the ballot papers.



“The feedback from the constituency is that we have not been able to declare the results... From the Electoral Commission point of view, it is not a complete process,” he stressed.



GhanaWeb reported on January 27 that the incumbent MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, had been declared the winner of the primaries after securing 495 of the total votes cast.



An Electoral Commission official was also reported to have allegedly removed ballot papers belonging to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for MASLOC, Abibata Shanni Zakariah Mahama, and stashed them into his pocket.



The situation created some tension, which resulted in the destruction of voting materials by supporters of both aspirants.



The unnamed EC official, however, was whisked to the police station after some supporters of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for MASLOC threatened to attack him.



