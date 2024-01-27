NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Joseph Cudjoe loses Effia constituency parliamentary bid

Politics of Saturday, 27 January 2024

The Minister of Public Enterprises and incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Effia constituency, Joseph Cudjoe, has lost his seat in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.



The incumbent MP who is an appointee of President Akufo-Addo’s bid to retain his parliamentary seat has foiled following defeat to his contender.



According to a TV3 report, Joseph Cudjoe could not retain his seat as he envisaged his opponent stunning him to claim victory.



The official results are yet to be declared by the Electoral Commission which would detail the exact number of votes he won the elections with.



The NPP parliamentary primaries were held on January 27, 2023, to elect candidates for the general elections.



The primaries were held across the country, except for constituencies where the party has no sitting MPs or where the party lost in the 2020 elections.



