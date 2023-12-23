NPP Parliamentary Primaries: 'It's time for a woman' - Fanteakwa residents root for Babara Makar-Macugen to lead party in 2024

Politics of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: Isaac Amoah-Asare

Education, women empowerment and the general welfare of the people are her core priorities as far as her intention to contest the Fanteakwa North Parliamentary seat is concerned.



Speaking to the media after filing her nomination forms at Begoro on Thursday, December 22, 2023, Barbara Makara-Maccugen, emphasised her passion to support the needy as it has been her concern since her senior high school days.



She was worried about the standard of education in the district and revealed that she has had several engagements with the Education Directorate in the district.



Barbara Makara-Maccugen also stressed the need to empower young women into taking up challenging tasks to be core part of decision-making instead of always wishing to be artisans.



She, however, called on delegates to consider a female candidate as the seat has mainly been dominated by men but with not much seen in terms of getting their fair share of the national cake.



It was all joy as both the crowd and onlookers were chanting "Obaa Noaa" (it is the woman), showing their support to the aspirant.