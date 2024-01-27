NPP Parliamentary Primaries: I've beaten NDC 3 times, I'll do it again - Ursula

Politics of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Retained Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has said that she has beaten the National Democratic Congress (NDC) three times in a row before and she will do it again against any contender from that party.



Speaking after retaining her seat for the third time, Ursula said she was not surprised about the number of votes she got.



"NDC is not my focus. I have beaten them 3 times and I'll beat them again," she said.



According to results from GhanaWeb's Ishmael Batoma, as announced by the Electoral Commission official at the constituency, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful polled 812 out of the 1108 total votes cast.



Roni Kwesi Nicol, who was contesting the sitting MP, lost his bid after polling 241.



Rejected ballots in the constituency were 20 votes.



