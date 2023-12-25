NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Dr Samuel Kwadwo Frimpong files nomination to contest Asante Akyem

General News of Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Samuel Kwadwo Frimpong, a first-time contender, officially filed his nomination on Sunday 24th December 2023 to contest the Asante Akyem North Seat in the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries.



Dr Frimpong’s decision to contest, marks a pivotal moment in the constituency's political landscape, as he emerges as a formidable candidate poised to bring about positive change and meaningful development.



Speaking to the media during the submission, Dr Frimpong stated that at the heart of his candidacy is the unveiling of "The Restoration Agenda," a comprehensive and forward-looking vision comprising ten key points.



“The Restoration Agenda cover crucial facets of community development, ranging from healthcare and education to job creation, digital skills development, and sports engagement. Unlike traditional political narratives, my agenda transcends party lines, emphasizing inclusivity and collaboration for the greater good of Asante Akyem North,” he added.



Despite being a newcomer to the political scene, reports indicate that Dr. Frimpong has garnered significant support and is currently leading among the five candidates, which notably includes the incumbent Member of Parliament.



Dr. Frimpong's entry into the race has injected a sense of optimism and anticipation, setting the stage for a spirited contest that will shape the future trajectory of the constituency.



At the filing ceremony, Dr Frimpong hinted that, in the coming weeks, he will engage in a series of community outreach programs and town hall meetings to connect directly with constituents, listen to their concerns, and present his vision to both NPP delegates and the entire constituents.



Profile of Dr Samuel Kwadwo Frimpong



Dr. Samuel Kwadwo Frimpong is an educationist, a Chartered Management Consultant, a Chartered Professional Administration Consultant, a politician, and a philanthropist.



He was the NPP Secretary for the China Branch, the President of China-trained Ghanaian Professionals, and the National President of the National Union of Ghana Students – China Branch (NUGS-China) in the 2010/2011 academic year.



While studying at the University of Development Studies (UDS), Dr. Frimpong was the President of TESCON (Tertiary Students Confederacy of New Patriotic Party) after serving as its secretary for one year.



He has taught at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, International Academic City College (formerly Sikkim Manipal University), Ghana, University College of Entrepreneurship, Accra Institute of Technology, and Noble International Business School.



During President Agyekum Kuffuor led administration, Dr Frimpong served as an Administrative Liaison Officer in the President's Office and later became the Special Aide and Spokesperson for the Former Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. The late Alhaji Aliu Mahama.



He is currently a Technical Economic Advisor to the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.







OGB



