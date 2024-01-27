You are here: HomeNews2024 01 27Article 1913511

Politics of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Charles Bissue wins Essikado Ketan constituency race

« Prev

Next »

Comments (7)

Listen to Article

Former Secretary to the erstwhile IMCIM, Charles Bissue. Former Secretary to the erstwhile IMCIM, Charles Bissue.

The former Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee Against Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, has won the parliamentary seat for the Essikado Ketan constituency.

He won over his contenders with a total vote cast of 333.

Charles Bissue's win placed him ahead of his contender, the Deputy Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Yaw Amoakohene Baafi, who polled 233 votes.

NW/AE

You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below: