NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Charles Bissue wins Essikado Ketan constituency race

Politics of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee Against Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, has won the parliamentary seat for the Essikado Ketan constituency.



He won over his contenders with a total vote cast of 333.



Charles Bissue's win placed him ahead of his contender, the Deputy Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Yaw Amoakohene Baafi, who polled 233 votes.



NW/AE



