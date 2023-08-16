NPP Parliamentary Primaries: 23 file to contest in 8 orphan constituencies in Bono East

Politics of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: Adams Hamid Wumpini

Twenty-three (23) members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have successfully filed nominations to contest in the party's upcoming parliamentary primaries in its orphan constituencies in the Bono East Region.



The NPP currently has no Members of Parliament in about eight (8) constituencies in the region after winning only three (3) out of the eleven (11) constituencies in the 2020 elections. The party's eight orphan constituencies in the region are Atebubu Amantin, Techiman North, Kintampo North, Nkronza North, Nkronza South, Pru-East, Sene East, and Sene West.



In a release dated August 14, 2023, and signed by the Bono East Regional secretary of the party, David Boakye, Kofi Amoakohene, the immediate past MP for Atebubu Amantin and the first ever Bono East Regional Minister, as one of those seeking to lead the party again in that constituency, Amoakohene lost the Atebubu seat to the popular Sanja Nanja of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 parliamentary elections.



Amoakohene went unopposed in the party's 2020 primaries but, this year, before securing the ticket for the general elections, he must beat two other persons namely, Boduon Dimmie Issah Abu and Kwaku Tuah Osei.



Amoakohene's former deputy, Martin Oti Gyarko who also lost the Techiman North parliamentary seat to NDC's Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare in the previous elections, is seeking to lead the party again in the constituency but has to 'level' Frempa Kofi in the upcoming primaries.



In the Kintampo North constituency where the NPP has never won a parliamentary seat since 1992, the current Municipal Chief Executive, (MCE), Isaac Baffour Ameyaw, and Kwaku Anane Gyinde, a law lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, GIMPA have both vowed to break the NDC's dominance in the constituency after they successfully filed their nominations.



In the Nkronza North constituency, two (2) strong females; Gifty Akosah and Jacqueline Boatemaa Bonsu have successfully filed their nominations.

Other nominees with their respective constituencies as listed in Mr. Boakye's release are as follows; Nkronza South, Harriet Kyeremanteng Opong, and Charles Konadu-Yiadom.



Pru East: Apetorgbor Yussif Appeh, David Yaw Mensah, and Joshua Kwaku Bonkra.



Sene East: Desmond Kwabena Tabu, Emmanuel Kwabena Chibrah Nhyirapa, Gmasombe Jerome Kofi Gyimah, Luchoun Nicholas Bitagan, and Wudonyim Ibrahim Kofi.



Sene West; Benjamin Kwabena Ochour, Sulemani Kofi Babin Sadick, Joseph Kumah Mackay, and Yussif Shaibu.