NPP Parliamentary Aspirant promises to tackle water issues in Binduri

Mr Abdulai Abanga, the Parliamentary Candidate on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Binduri Constituency has promised to work hard to resolve the water issues that have bedevilled the area.



He said the constituency was underdeveloped as compared to other constituencies in the region and lack of access to potable water was a major problem facing the people and pledged to fix the situation if elected as Member of Parliamentary come December 7, 2020.



The former Municipal Chief Executive for Bawku said this when he outdoored his development agenda for the constituency at Binduri and noted that due to lack of water infrastructure, people particularly women and children trekked for long distances in search of water.



The NPP Aspirant who wrestled power from Dr Robert Kuganab-lem, incumbent MP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate explained that he was able to construct about 30 boreholes for the various communities in the constituency.



In 2016 Mr Abanga contested the seat, but lost to the incumbent and promised to work closely with the Binduri District Assembly to purchase vehicle driller for more boreholes in the communities in the constituency to help address the situation when elected in the forthcoming general election.



The Aspirant who is also a financial expert, expressed disappointment of lack of banking facility in the District and the constituency and stressed that he would use his rich experience to ensure that a banking facility is established in the constituency.



He stated that although the NPP government constructed a lot of Community-based Health Planning and Service(CHPS) Compounds and School Infrastructure in the area and roads when elected he would use his lobbying skills to scale up such projects.



The former Bawku MCE explained that he was not going to be an armed chair parliamentarian and gave the assurance that he would always interact with the constituents to know their plights and seek redress through parliament and other development agencies.



“I cannot afford to fail my constituents if given the nod and my administration will be open-door policy, thus by humbling myself and welcoming cross-fertilization of ideas for development,” he assured.



Mr Abanga who was optimistic of wrestling the seat from the incumbent NDC in the forthcoming polls said the party with its numerous developmental projects such as the Free Senior High and Planting For Food and Jobs would also retain the Presidential slot.



He appealed to Ghanaians to consider the good policies and programmes initiated by the NPP government and retain the party in power to improve on their living conditions.

