NPP Orphan Constituency Primary: Three to contest in Ashaiman

Politics of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Source: GNA

Three persons are gearing up to contest in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Ashiaman Constituency.



They are Alhaji Labaran Yakubu Barry, a 55-year-old businessman, Justice King Essel, an educationist, and Thomas Adongo, a 43-year-old MPhil student in Languages at the University of Education, Winneba.



Alhaji Labaran Yakubu Barry told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that Saturday’s election would be confirmation of his candidacy.



“God willing, I will still maintain the slot as the candidate because on the ground, I’m the most popular among all the candidates and also in terms of operations and the dynamics of the constituency, I’m the one that has the data to turn things around in the constituency so, everything is ok for now, we are just waiting for the day for the confirmation that’s all…”



He said the NPP increased its votes in past elections when he was the candidate.



“In 2012, the results were just over 32,000. The increment from 2012 to 2016 was only 16 votes. However, since I took over in 2016, I increased it from 32,000 to 35,000. In 2020, I further raised it from 35,000 to 45,000 for the parliamentary and 36,000 to 41,000 for the presidential. So, in the parliamentary, I appreciated 4,000 plus more than the President.”



He emphasised challenges such as poor road networks, inadequate drainage, and lack of representation in government as factors undermining the Party’s prospects in the constituency.



In his bid for a shift from NDC incumbency to NPP, first-time contender Justice King Essel emphasised the need for development in the constituency.



“My message of change resonates; Ashaiman needs an NPP Member of Parliament. Over the years, development has been stagnant, and it’s time for Ashaiman to be heard. I’m advocating for the NPP, and based on my past achievements, I believe I am the face of that change.”



Thomas Adongo, a two-time contestant, expressed the desire to serve based on experience as an Assembly Member and as a long-time Regional Party Officer.



The Constituency Secretary, Joseph Otoo, said all was set for the election to take place on Saturday, December 2, 2023, as scheduled.



He, however, highlighted concerns about voter migration, especially from neighbouring constituencies like Kpone Katamanso, Ningo Prampram, Sege Ada, and Sogakope.



Some 1,850 delegates across 350 polling stations would vote in the parliamentary primary in the Ashiaman constituency.



The NPP’s only win in parliamentary elections in the constituency was in 2000 when it was part of Adentan.