NPP Northern Regional serial callers declare strike over failed promises

Politics of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Northern Regional Serial Callers Association of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have reportedly declared a strike over poor welfare and remuneration.



The announcement was contained in a press statement dated February 16, 2024, in which they highlight growing frustration among the serial callers due to unfulfilled promises by regional executives.



The group emphasized the failure of the regional executives and Communication Directorate to address the socioeconomic welfare of its members.



“Fellow Patriots, we wish to announce our decision to all major stakeholders in our beloved party. New Patriotic Party (NPP), our friends in the media, and the general public to seize communicating for and on behalf of the party and the government with immediate effect.



“This development has become necessary following the increasing frustrations of our members as a result of failed promises by our party Regional Executives for some years now to cater for the socioeconomic welfare of our members.



“Particularly, the Regional Communication Directorate and the leadership of the party in the region has taken us for granted for a very long time upon the numerous complaints we lodge before them, which has fallen into deaf ears hence this strike,” part of the press statement said.



The strike comes as a result of what the serial callers perceive as a lack of attention to their concerns over the years.



“Below are but a few of some of the requests members have over the period requested to improve the welfare of members which leadership of the party have failed to address:



“Jobs for some of our colleagues with the requisite qualifications.



"Agricultural support for those who are farmers.



"Financial support for those who are doing business.



"Scholarship for those who are students.



"Communication gadgets to propel our work for the party.



“The Communication Director has promised us on several times to help improve upon our living standards and the latest one was September 2023, when our Director of Communications told us that he will fulfill the promise he made to us at the end of September,” the statement added.



Serial callers are a group of people who dedicate themselves to calling into radio and TV talk shows with the aim of defending government policies and propagating the good works of the ruling party.











