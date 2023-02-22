NPP National Executives visit Christian Atsu's family house, donate GH₵10,000

Politics of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has made a donation of GH₵10,000 to the family of the late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu.



Christian Atsu was found dead on the morning of Saturday, February 18, 2022, at the site of his collapsed apartment more than a week after a devastating earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria.



The NPP through a delegation led by the party's General Secretary, Justin Frimpong-Kodua paid a visit to the family to offer their condolences for the loss of Christian Atsu.



Justin Frimpong-Kodua was accompanied to the family house of Christian Atsu by NPP National Youth Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), and the party's National Nasara Coordinator, Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa.



The NPP National Executives after signing the book of condolence of Christian Atsu donated GH₵10,000 to aid the family preparations for the one-week anniversary of the late footballer.



Christian Atsu before his demise played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and four other African Cup of Nations tournaments.



In all, Atsu made 65 appearances and scored 9 goals for the Black Stars from 2012-2019.





The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commiserated with the family of the late Christian Atsu.#UTVNews pic.twitter.com/e6d4YrkXV8 — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) February 22, 2023

