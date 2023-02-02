NPP National Council meets to decide dates for flagbearer, parliamentary primaries - Report

Politics of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Council of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) is expected to meet today, February 02, 2023, to decide on timelines for flagbearer and parliamentary elections.



Earlier reports attributed to the Council said the party had set November 2023 to elect its presidential candidate, January 2024 to elect parliamentary candidates for constituencies with sitting NPP Members of Parliament (MPs) and April 2024 for constituencies without sitting NPP MPs.



But in a statement, the NPP said timelines for the internal polls were yet to be concluded. It added that at the National Council’s last meeting, it was unable to finalize discussions on some proposed dates for the conduct of the primaries.



Consequently, the National Council resolved to defer a decision on the matter to allow for further stakeholder engagements in the interest of the party.



Meanwhile, the meeting scheduled today will enable the National Council to take a definitive decision regarding the timelines for the conduct of the Party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries.