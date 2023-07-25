NPP National Council issues far-reaching guidelines for primaries

Politics of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued its guidelines on how the party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries for the 2024 General Elections are to be conducted, stressing among others that no Metropolitan, Municipal or District Chief Executive (MMDCE) is eligible to contest a sitting NPP Member of Parliament (MP).



In a release dated July 24, 2023 and signed by the party’s General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, the National Council met on July 20 and after much deliberation set out the rules for the conduct of the party’s presidential primaries and parliamentary primaries in Constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).



Key among the resolutions is that no Metropolitan Municipal or District Chief Executive (MMDCE) is qualified to contest sitting NPP MPs and that regional and constituency executives must resign their positions if they wish to contest in the primaries.



“Regional and Constituency Party Executives who wish to contest in the primaries in Constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament shall resign from their respective positions not later than September 20, 2023… Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives(MMDCEs) in Constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) are not eligible to contest in the Parliamentary primaries for those constituencies,” the press statement announced.



The party also announced that the recommendations of the Vetting Committee for the presidential aspirants have been approved by the National Council. It then warned that some presidential aspirants cleared to contest in super delegates election must desist from making further unhealthy comments and utterances about the party.