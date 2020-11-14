General News of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

NPP National Communications Director narrates her painful ordeal after accident

play videoNPP Deputy National Communications Director, Jennifer Queen

Deputy National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jennifer Queen, has expressed appreciation to all who helped in her recovery after her accident in August.



Jennifer was involved in a horrific accident a few months ago and was admitted to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



Speaking after her recovery on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme, she recalled how health officials at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, including Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye helped save her life and 'gave her back her legs'.



Listen to her in the video below





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.