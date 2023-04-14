NPP Nat. Youth Org. honours Police invitation over wearing of military attire

General News of Friday, 14 April 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) Salam Mustapha on Thursday afternoon, April 13, arrived at the Police Headquarters to honour an invitation extended to him for allegedly wearing a military attire.



He was accompanied by the leadership of the Youth Wing of the party, while hundreds of supporters massed up at the Police Headquarters to offer him support.



This comes after the Upper West Regional Branch of the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress( NDC) reported him to the Police for allegedly wearing a military camouflaged shirt during a party activity in the region recently.



The NPP National Youth Organizer had earlier indicated his willingness to report himself to the police today, Thursday.



After holding discussion with the Upper West Regional Police Command, he decided to turn himself in at the CID Headquarters in Accra.



Barely a fortnight ago, the Ashanti regional police command arrested six regional executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who wore camouflage attire during former President John Mahama’s campaign tour of the region.



The six, included the regional Vice Chairman, Captain(Rtd) Kofi Jabari, and the regional Deputy Secretary, Mr Baah Acheamfour.