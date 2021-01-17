Politics of Sunday, 17 January 2021

NPP, NPP MPs have all been 'very useless' to Ashanti region in terms of devt - Dr. Agyenim Boateng

Leader, United Front Party (UFP), Dr Nana Agyenim Boateng

The Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, which used to be called Garden City has gradually turned into a village due to the inefficiency of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) from the region led by the Suame lawmaker, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu.



According to the United Front Party (UFP), Dr Nana Agyenim Boateng, the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government has not been good to the people of the entire Ashanti Region in terms of development blaming some individual MPs from the region for the stat in which the region finds itself.



“…I blame these NPP MPs…When was the last time, we heard from Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu as Majority Leader and head of government businesses or any MP from this region reminding or demanding the government should fulfil its promises to us?”, the UFP founder quizzed.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Akoma FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Dr Nana Agyenim Boateng inferred that Ashantis will one day “wise up” and change their voting pattern as a way of punishing the governing NPP.



“Wise up and vote for development instead of symbols. Ashantis should vote for a party that will ensure completion of interchanges, hospitals schools etc”, the UFP founder charged



“MPs in the region are just being heartless to us. MPs from Ashanti Region form majority in the country and every bill and projects the government will want to do, without their approval that project will never see the light of the day but they are not doing you good”, Dr Nana Agyenim Boateng said.