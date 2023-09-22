NPP, NIA planning to rig election 2024 using Nigerians – NDC Deputy General Secretary

Politics of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has made a wild allegation about the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Identification Authority (NIA).



Mustapha Gbande claimed some foreigners – mainly Nigerians are been registered to acquire the Ghana Card in an attempt to get them Voters’ ID card.



Even though he could not justify his claims, he persistently said the NPP and the NIA are working hand-in-hand to rig the 2024 elections.



“The NPP and the NIA are in bed and are registering Nigerians for the Ghana card with the aim of the EC registering them for our voters' ID cards,” he claimed in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.



Listen to the full interview



