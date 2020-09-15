Politics of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: 3 News

NPP, NDC two ‘magicians’ ripping & killing Ghanaians – Presidential aspirant

The two major political parties in Ghana - New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress

An independent presidential aspirant, Kofi Koranteng, has asked Ghanaians to move away from voting for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He said the two parties have not helped the country especially in the management of its natural resources over the years, hence the need to vote for him in this year’s polls.



He was speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3’s New Day Tuesday, September 15.



“We are in a crisis. And crisis precipitates gradually. Even people don’t change when they see the light".



“We are waking up to the dream, we are coming to the realization that the NDC and the NPP have been the biggest lie. It is a lie because everything we have seen from the NDC and the NPP has been a huge deception".



“They are two magicians waving at us and we just following their trend and they are ripping us, they are killing us".



“When you take a look at everything we are experiencing as a people and you take a look at all the natural resources that we have, why are we in this situation?” he wondered.



“If you are a Ghanaian and you have been to the hospital, look at the process you go through. We all have to be concerned.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.