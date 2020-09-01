Politics of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: 3 News

NPP, NDC scratch each other’s back – Independent Presidential aspirant

Independent presidential aspirant, Kofi Koranteng

Independent presidential aspirant Kofi Koranteng has described the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as “scandal brothers”.



He said these two political parties who have ruled Ghana the most have been bedeviled with scandals in all their reigns, hence his description.



Mr. Koranteng was speaking in an interview on Onua FM’s Ghana Dadwene hosted by Nana Yaw Opare on Monday.



“NDC and NPP are scandals brothers. They scratch each other’s back. They are the same.”



He explained that these two parties who governed and are governing now are full of corruption which does not augur well for the nation.



“All organizations under these governments were/are criminals. Agyapa Mineral Deal is very strange because PDS scandal has not ended but we have been exposed to Agyapa deal.”



He argued that “we are going to build National Cathedral instead of seeking the welfare of the people”.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.