NPP & NDC's campaign slogans have swayed Ghanaians to make wrong choices for long - Ivor Greenstreet

Flagbearer for the Convention People’s Party, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet

Flagbearer for the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet has warned Ghanaians not to fall for the campaign slogans of Ghana’s two major political parties.



According to him, flashy slogans have been used by politicians of the two major political parties to create an impression that they have come to change the status-quo but in the end, things remain the same.



He made this known when he was speaking on Accra-based TV3 in an interview.



Citing the example of Barcelona falling pree to Bayern Munich by eight goals to two, Ivor Greenstreet said that he is optimistic that the NPP and the NDC will fall and the time is now.



“Nothing stays forever, especially when the people are tired. We believe that the mighty will fall as empires and powerful people fell, that’s how the mighty will fall. That’s why we have themed our campaign “a vote for the CPP is a vote for yourself. This is because, over the years, people have gone to the polls with the view of which party is going to win Whether it’s the NPP or the NDC and they ask where should I cast my vote."



"Really, they should cast their votes for themselves. If they examine their situation over the last 27 years, what do they have? They had what was called eight years of what was called probity and accountability and transparency, what happened? We had eight years of what we call the golden age of doing business, what happened? We had eight years of what we called the better Ghana and what we have now.”



"Those things have all been schemes to keep people interested and convinced that they will do something but in the end, what happens? All the promises end up been vain. All the hopes end up been dashed and so I believe that the time is ripe for Ghanaians to look within and be brave and vote for themselves because when they vote for themselves, they ill get jobs and all the other things the country is supposed to provide for its people. And they can do it by finding the real alternative,” Ivor Kobina Greenstreet has concluded.

