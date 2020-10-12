General News of Monday, 12 October 2020

NPP, NDC record like day and night – Samira Bawumia

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia has likened the achievements of the Akufo-Addo and Mahama administrations to ‘night and day’.



According to her, the gap, in terms of achievement by both governments is so huge that comparing the two amounts to committing a grave sin.



Making a case for Ghanaians to retain Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president in the upcoming elections, Samira Bawumia asked Ghanaians not to take for granted ‘good leadership’.



She stated that the only reason the country has made it this far despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic is because of the sound leadership provided by Nana Akufo-Addo.



She mentioned that while the previous government built one factory, the Akufo-Addo government has through the One-District-One-Factory initiative built a number of factories across the country.



“It is not about rhetoric, it’s about actions and the NPP government has demonstrated through its actions. If you talking about industrialization, the previous government only one factory that we know of from the scratch and there was no sugar cane produce the sugar.



Today, we have over 47 factories under the 1D1F. Another term and we are growing.



“So, if someone tells you that they are going to industrialise and they start with one without the raw materials and in three and half years we’ve seen what the Akufo-Addo has done. It’s night and day,” (Mrs Bawumia noted.)



Samira Bawumia added the NPP government has delivered on its promise to Ghanaians and deserve another four years.



“We have been serious with Ghanaians and delivered on our promises. We have kept our promises to the Ghanaian people and one good turn deserves another. We’ve been honest with the good people of Ghana. We have a vision and wholistic plan for the country”, she said on Asaase radio.



On the party’s chances in the upcoming elections, Samira Bawumia predicted that the NPP was in (the) front seat but cannot afford to be complacent.



“I think we’re going to win but we’ve to put in a lot of effort. We can’t be complacent,” the Second Lady said.

