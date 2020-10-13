General News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP, NDC leaders involved in road accidents over the past weeks

Convener for the Let My Vote Count Alliance, David Asante and National Organiser of NPP, Sammi Awuku

While party faithful and candidates are busy canvassing support and resources for the upcoming polls, they do so at the expense of their security and safety.



In recent times, the increasing spate of vices in the country has claimed several lives while others continue to tell their frightening stories.



Aside this menace, road accidents involving politicians have become more rampant lately than ever.



In the span of about three weeks more than three road crashes involving prominent members of the two dominant parties have been recorded.



GhanaWeb in this article hopes to highlight some of the major accidents which involved top political party leaders in the country.



1. Sammi Awuku survives car accident



On October 8, 2020, the National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) was involved in a near-fatal accident on the Ejisu-Konongo road in the Ashanti Region.



Eyewitnesses told the media that, the accident occurred when the Toyota Land Cruiser Mr Awuku was travelling in veered off the road after a tricycle crossed it. No lives or severe injuries were recorded in the process or the aftermath.



2. NPP’s David Asante involved in an accident



On October 10, 2020, Managing Director for the Ghana Publishing Company Limited and convener for the Let My Vote Count Alliance, David Asante was also involved in a near-fatal accident on the Walewale-Nalerigu road.



David Asante who reportedly sustained injuries was sent to the Baptist Medical Centre in Nalerigu for treatment.



3. NDC Deputy Youth Organiser, one other die in road crash



A Bono East regional youth organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kojo Nsiah was also involved in ghastly accident on October 3, 2020.



The accident which occurred on the Kintampo-Techiman Highway claimed the life of the NDC executive and an articulated truck driver.



Mr Nsiah was with three other NDC executives - Efo Worlanyo Tsekpo, Bilal Muazu and Rashid. The three, sustained severe injuries.



4. NPP Campaign Manager dies in ghastly accident



A campaign manager of the governing NPP in the Tolon constituency of the Northern Region also died in a ghastly motorbike accident October 10, 2020.



Mr Hudu until his demise was the Assembly Member for the Cheshagu Electoral Area in the Tolon Constituency.



Confirming the news of his death, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the area, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu wrote in a Facebook post: “It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the passing of Mr Hudu.



The sad incident occurred at the Tamale Teaching Hospital where he was rushed to from a motorbike accident yesterday.”



“Until his demise this evening, Mr Hudu was my campaign manager and the V20 Coordinator for the Tolon constituency. He was Assembly Member for the Cheshagu Electoral Area in the Tolon Constituency.”





