NPP, NDC have no new ideas – Carl Ebo Morgan

Independent Presidential Candidate, Carl Ebo Morgan

Independent Presidential Candidate Carl Ebo Morgan says the two dominant Parties; National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have run out of ideas for the people of Ghana.



According to Mr. Ebo Morgan, these two major parties are responsible for ruining this country and they only repeat promises made to the people of Ghana in every political season and as such we should do away with them in this year’s election. In a Presidential debate on JoyNews monitored by GhanaCrusader he said



“We need to change this establishment parties that have caused all Our woes. They have no new ideas, they just kept recycling what they presented in 1992”.



The Independent Candidate stated clearly that he has not witnessed any new ideas by the two major parties in the country and as such he is running for the Presidency, in order to give Ghanaians alternatives which will benefit the country.



“I have not seen any new evidence. I’m here to present an alternative which I think you all will be happy with me and Ghanaians will give me the nod to lead the country”.



Mr. Carl Ebo Morgan is an Independent Presidential Candidate who wants to run for power come December 7th Election.





