NPP, NDC fight over dead body at Bono East

Supporters of both NPP and NDC were fighting over who should transport the dead body

Supporters of the incumbent NPP and the opposition NDC traded blows over the weekend at the burial service of the late Nsiah Kojo, 38, the NDC’s Deputy Bono East Regional Youth Organiser.



At the burial service, which was held at the Kintampo Presby Park, an announcement was made that the supporters of the NPP would like to have their pallbearers transport the dead body.



The NPP local leadership explained that although Nsiah was a member of the NDC, he had relatives in the NPP, hence the gesture will go a long way to confirm the good relationship between the two parties, but the NDC disagreed.



According to a Joy News report, the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) Scout Group then tried to intervene to take over the process of transporting the dead body so that peace would prevail, but that was also rejected by the supporters of the NDC.



This created a lot of mayhem at the funeral resulting in blows being exchanged.



Later there came a period of calm when the supporters of the two parties felt the presence of the police and a consensus was subsequently reached by the leadership of the SDA Church to allow the supporters of the NDC to handle the transportation ritual.



Nsiah Kojo died on Sunday, October 4, after a vehicle he was travelling in was involved in a head-on collision on the Kintampo-Techiman Highway.



He was returning from the funeral of the mother of the NDC’s Kintampo-South Deputy Youth Organiser.



The pick-up truck in which the deceased was said to be an occupant collided with a truck loaded with fertilizer.



Nsiah Kojo left behind his wife Doris Fakaa and five children.

