NPP, NDC campaign slogans have swayed Ghanaians to make wrong choices for long – Ivor Greenstreet

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, CPP Flagbearer

Flagbearer for the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet has warned Ghanaians not to fall for campaign slogans of Ghana’s two major political parties.



According to him, over the years, these flashy slogans have been used by politicians of the two major political parties to create an impression that they have come to change the status quo but in the end, things remain the same.



He made this known when he was speaking on Accra-based TV 3 in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Citing the example of Barcelona falling to Bayern Munich by eight goals to two, Ivor Greenstreet said that he was optimistic that the NPP and the NDC will fall and the time is now.



To Ivor Greenstreet, the people of Ghana have over the years not voted for themselves and have always followed the crowd so it’s time Ghanaians vote for themselves and not follow the crowd like they have done and always get disappointed.



He noted that political parties that have governed the country always have great and convincing tag lines for their elections but all those are schemes to manipulate the people for their votes because they fail at implementing whatever they promise.



business, what happened? We had eight years of what we called the better Ghana and what we have now.”



Those things have all been schemes to keep people interested and convinced that they will do something but in the end, what happens? All the promises end up been vain. All the hopes end up been dashed and so I believe that the time is ripe for Ghanaians to look within and be brave and vote for themselves because when they vote for themselves, they ill get jobs and all the other things the country is supposed to provide for its people. And they can do it by finding the real alternative.”

