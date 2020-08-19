Politics of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

NPP, NDC are not the same, one is better – Deputy Minister

Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Osei Bonsu Amoah

Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Osei Bonsu Amoah, has insisted that there is a big difference between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to him, the media and the general public should stop trying to put both parties on the same scale as the former does better and contributes to the development of the country than the latter.



Speaking in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political show, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapim South constituency stated, “It is becoming fashionable to hear people say that the NPP and NDC are the same and that we are all corrupt. But we are not the same. They say we all do the same things and spend the country’s money but it is not true.”



He also debunked claims that the NPP abandons projects started by the opposition when they come to power just to become popular. “It is not true we abandon projects. We always complete the projects the NDC starts when we are in power. The sweeping statement that the NPP and the NDC refuse to continue each other’s project is not true.”



On his authority, because the NPP started new projects when they came to power does not mean they (NPP) abandon projects the NDC started but the projects are being worked on simultaneously.



“Because the NDC started building hospitals doesn’t mean we cannot do other projects alongside. We can still do two (2) things at the same time. We can finish what they (NDC) started and at the same time work on our own.”



He believes all the projects being worked on are for the good of Ghanaians. “We want people in the community to be satisfied and live a good life.”



The politician noted that these developmental projects have been spread widely across the country to help all areas grow. Citing his constituency as an example, he said, “We have started building a first (1st) class hospital in my constituency which we will open in November. We are also building a first (1st) class vocational centre to help our people and the place can cater for the entire Ghana.



O.B Amoah emphasized on the fact that the NPP will uphold and deliver on all its promises and make Ghana develop wholly.





