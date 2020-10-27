Politics of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: 3 News

NPP, NDC are ‘big boys’ – 2020 Independent Candidate

Alfred Asiedu Walker, Independent candidate

2020 Independent Presidential Candidate Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker has admitted that though the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are the ‘big boys’ in Ghana’s political terrain, they have not served the nation well.



Mr. Walker said these political parties need to be kicked out in the December 7 election to pave way for people like him and his team to lead the country.



The Independent Candidate made the observation on Monday, October 26 when he paid a courtesy call on Media General’s News Department in Accra.



He was accompanied by his running mate, Jacob Osei Yeboah (JOY), Special Aide Emmanuel Frimpong, Policy Analyst Otu Darko and his Communications Director, Enoch Agyire.



He was received by the General Manager for News, Sedem Ofori, Assignment Editor Bright Nana Amfoh and the entire team.



“It’s a decisive one. NPP and NDC are the big guys and it takes a whole heart to take them out. We believe they have not served us well. We must get involved and change the direction,” he stated.



Mr. Walker explained that “our fist disqualification gave us the experience. I am here today and I am happy Jean Mensa now qualified us”.



He added that “those who want power must focus on jobs. It eases tension on the people. We must focus on jobs and the government must be the leader in creating those jobs”.



“The government must take the lead in creating the foundation to make those work and we are not going to follow the same old rule.



“You don’t do the same thing and expect different results. I hope there would be non-violence season in this political season, focusing on Ghanaians and not family and friends.”



The General Manager for News, Sedem Ofori, welcomed the team and urged them to call on Media General’s News Department anytime the need arises.



He said the Department is the best news department in the country and promised to maintain that standard before, during and after the elections.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.